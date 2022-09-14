According to the CDC, when compared with seat belt use alone, a car seat can reduce the risk of injury in a crash by up to 82% for children.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Anything less than absolute certainty when it comes to the safety of your child in their car seat is not enough. The Knoxville Police Department is hosting a Child Safety Seat Checkpoint to help those who have little ones make sure that they are secured safely.

In Tennessee, motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1-14 and are the second leading cause of emergency room visits and hospitalizations for the age group according to the Tennessee Department of Health. The National Highway and Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that 46% of car seats and booster seats are used incorrectly. In 2020, 42% of children who were killed in car crashes were unrestrained, NHTSA said.

On Tuesday, September 27 from 5-8 p.m., free appointments at the Child Safety Seat Checkpoint are available for parents, grandparents, and other guardians.

During the checkpoint, car seats are inspected by a certified car seat technician to ensure that they are properly used and installed. These technicians also provide valuable information on the proper use of the sears.

While the urge to simply look online for this information might be persuasive, attending a checkpoint provides crucial information from trained professionals. KPD personnel who have completed a 32-hour Child Passenger Safety Technician Standardized Training lead the checkpoints.

To make an appointment or for more information, call 865-215-1300 or email carseatcheckpoint@knoxvilletn.gov.

Child Safety Checkpoints are hosted at 917 E. Fifth Avenue, and are held on the second Saturday and fourth Tuesday of every month. Tuesday checkpoints are by appointment only, although Saturday checkpoints welcome drive-up visits. The next checkpoint after September 27 will be on Saturday, October 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..