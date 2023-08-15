KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new IT and consulting business, expected to create up to 300 jobs, is now open in Knoxville after more than two years of planning. A grand opening for CGI’s new onshore delivery center in downtown Knoxville took place on August 15.

CGI is one of the largest IT and business consulting services firms in the world. It was founded in 1976, operates in 40 countries across the world and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. This new center is the company’s eighth delivery center in the United States and the 37,000-square-foot innovation hub is expected to bring up to 300 jobs by 2026.

“CGI has a model where we embed ourselves in the community. We live here too, we don’t just work here and we like to partner with all of the different variety of things from K through 12 to community partners with nonprofits, business partners and universities and colleges,” said Lori Ortega, director for the Knoxville Delivery Center.

The company has already partnered with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville (UT) to create an emerging technologies Center of Excellence. They have also established partnerships with Knoxville Entrepreneur Center, innov865 Alliance, TechStars and the Knoxville Technology Council to support workforce development and entrepreneurship.

Knoxville was chosen by CGI because of the community’s access to “a quality workforce, reliable economic development and effective partnership opportunities with state and local governments, industry and academic institutions” according to a release from CGI.

“Knoxville has a really dynamic ecosystem. There is a lot of entrepreneurial spirit and a lot of innovation already going on here between ORNL and the UT Research Park, even TVA wants to be known for innovation. And so, we love to partner with our communities and bring that innovation to life and bring that forward to our clients,” said Ortega.

Ortega went on to say that CGI also works to inspire children engaged in STEM and offer several programs like Capstone projects, internships and being in classrooms.

“Then we help them to thrive once they start their careers through a variety of programs that we offer at CGI, even telling them how to be a good consultant,” she said.