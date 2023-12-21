FOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A home in the Fountain City neighborhood suffered a fatal house fire on Thursday. The Knoxville Fire Department says they jumped into action as soon as they got on scene.

“They immediately went into what we call fast attack mode,” Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said. “The crew went offensive into the structure and they were able to get in pretty quickly and get a bulk of the fire knocked down. However, the fire had extended into some of the attic space and walls.”

Upon the crews initial search of the home, they did not find any victims. It wasn’t until the fire was contained a short time later that the woman’s body was found. That search made more difficult while battling this blaze.

“We always do what we call a primary search so if we are in a residence we go throughout the entire building looking for any victims that may be trying to escape and things like that,” Wilbanks said. “When you are talking about the actual fire room, where the bulk of the fire is where this particular victim was found, it is a little more difficult [to search] until we can get the fire knocked back.”

We have reached out to the medical examiners office for a potential identity. At the time of publication, the medical examiners were still waiting on dental records to identify the victim.

Wilbanks said this is a particularly tough time to lose a loved one.

“This time of year, coming up on the holidays, it’s an especially tragic event that has occurred. Our hearts and prayers are with the family and friends of the person that has died.”

Investigators were on scene Thursday trying to put the pieces together as to what caused this fire. We are told the fire started in one of the front rooms of the home and that area is being deemed a total loss while the rest of the home sustained minor smoke damage.