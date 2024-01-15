KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monday was a busy day for the Knoxville Fire Department and Rural Metro as snow quickly accumulated around the region.

Emergency crews have been hard at work since early this morning as they continue to respond to calls for help.

“It’s been a crazy day for us,” Mark Wilbanks with KFD said. “Our majority of our calls have been car wrecks throughout the entire region. One of the biggest things we’re seeing are cars are sliding off the road into ditches and different things like that.

Wilbanks took to the roads himself later in the day as crews worked to try to make the roads safe to drive on.

“What I have found is the roads are not in good conditions despite all of the work TDOT, the city of Knoxville and Knox County have put into the roads,” Wilbanks said. “They are not in good shape.”

Rural Metro Fire Captain Jeff Bagwell dealt with much of the same, namely car crashes on county roads.

Bagwell said that Rural Metro has also been tasked with using its quick response vehicles to assist in medical emergencies that require an ambulance.

“The ambulance can’t get down that road, it can’t get up that driveway,” Bagwell said. “And so we have to wait on that four-wheel drive vehicle to get there so that we can extract the patient and get them down to where the ambulance is waiting for them.”

Both Wilbanks and Bagwell urge people not to get behind the wheel of a vehicle unless absolutely necessary until the roads are in better condition.

“Really what you’re doing is you’re putting our people and our crews in danger because they’re out there trying to take care of emergencies,” Bagwell said. “And you’re just out there kind of looking at everything and that’s really not what we need you to do.”