KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The sister of a Knoxville woman found dead with her friend is hoping that justice can now be served after a suspect was charged with two counts of murder.

“The bond that you have with your sibling is unmatched,” said Cassidy Johnson. Her sister, 20-year-old Heidi Johnson and her friend, 22-year-old Madison Johnson, were found dead at a home on Woodlawn Pike on May 13.

The suspect, 26-year-old Jair Romario Martin, was taken into custody on Thursday and faces two counts of first-degree murder.

“I was extremely grateful for the Knoxville Police Department because they have reached out to me several times trying to get information,” she said. “I really want to commend them on their dedication, they were very determined to find that man. I was very impressed.”

Cassidy Johnson told WATE that Martin and her sister had previously been in a relationship.

“I honestly hope he’s never able to be a free man again, I don’t think he deserves it. I think he deserves to suffer for the rest of his life,” Cassidy Johnson said.

She added how hurt about the situation since Martin was always visiting the family and believed he was “a part of the family.”

“There are literally no words to describe that betrayal,” she said. “I never, ever would’ve thought that he would actually do something like this. I’m honestly shocked. It’s going to haunt me for a really, really long time.”

Cassidy Johnson described Heidi Johnson as funny and her best friend.

“Anyone who knows me and Heidi, we got mistaken for twins a lot and she loved that,” Cassidy Johnson said. “We have so much in common. I knew everything about her, she knew everything about me.”

Cassidy Johnson hopes that the situation will help other women who may be in similar dangerous situations.

“There are a lot of women out there that are in relationships with dangerous men and are way too comfortable with being threatened with death,” she said. “If someone tells you, ‘I’m going to kill you,’ believe them. [Martin] told me, probably 100 times. I never believed him. Although he didn’t kill me, he killed my little sister and Madison and that’s almost worse because I had to watch this all happen.”