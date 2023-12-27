KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Find January events in Knoxville your family won’t want to miss.
When: Saturday, January 27, starting at 9 AM | Where: Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center
ChocolateFest offers a day full of sweets and gifts from area chocolatiers, bakeries, restaurants, caterers, and other non-food-type vendors.
When: Friday, January 5, at 7 PM | Where: 4028 Papermill Drive
This dance school will be having a class in the smooth, jazzy dance style, Foxtrot, a two-hour social dance, and a Rockette-themed performance.
40th Cabin Fever Car and Motorcycle Show
When: January 12-14, starting at 8:30 AM | Where: The Knoxville Expo Center
The annual January event showcases top street rods, motorcycles, and antique and drag cars from the Southeast and beyond. Attendees can also participate in a karaoke contest and compete for the title of oldest t-shirt at the show.
Harlem Globetrotters World Tour
When: January 18, at 7 PM | Where: Food City Center – Thompson Boiling
Globetrotter stars dribble, spin, and dunk past their rivals, the Washington Generals.
Happy New Year Green Tea Ceremony and Tasting
When: January 7, at 3 PM | Where: East Tennessee History Center
The ceremony consists of serving guests tea in a traditional manner with choreography and music.
Rescue Dog Night at The Bark Park
When: January 9, at 4 PM | Where: 601 Lamar Street
Meet rescue dogs at the Bark, and let your dog run around and play.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live
When: January 27, at 12:30 PM | Where: Food City Center – Thompson Boiling
Don’t miss Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live – Glow Party.
When: January 12-17, at 7 PM | Where: Clayton Center for the Arts
Dive into a world of underwater enchantment with Disney’s “Finding Nemo,” a 60-minute musical.
Repticon Knoxville: A Walk Among the Wild Things
When: January 20-21, starting at 9 PM | Where: Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center
Repticon brings the world of reptiles and exotic animals with a fun and educational exposition suitable for all ages.
A weekend of fun celebrating the worlds of Anime, Gaming, and Toys. Vendors, Celebrity Guests, Panels, Gaming Tournaments and more
Knoxville Ice Bears Star Wars Night
When: January 27, starting at 7 PM | Where: Knoxville Civic Auditorium-Coliseum
The game will feature Darth Vader and other members of the Galactic Empire. Get a photo with your favorite character.