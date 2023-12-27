KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Find January events in Knoxville your family won’t want to miss.

ChocolateFest

When: Saturday, January 27, starting at 9 AM | Where: Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center

ChocolateFest offers a day full of sweets and gifts from area chocolatiers, bakeries, restaurants, caterers, and other non-food-type vendors.

Marble City Ballroom

When: Friday, January 5, at 7 PM | Where: 4028 Papermill Drive

This dance school will be having a class in the smooth, jazzy dance style, Foxtrot, a two-hour social dance, and a Rockette-themed performance.

40th Cabin Fever Car and Motorcycle Show

When: January 12-14, starting at 8:30 AM | Where: The Knoxville Expo Center

The annual January event showcases top street rods, motorcycles, and antique and drag cars from the Southeast and beyond. Attendees can also participate in a karaoke contest and compete for the title of oldest t-shirt at the show.

Harlem Globetrotters World Tour

When: January 18, at 7 PM | Where: Food City Center – Thompson Boiling

Globetrotter stars dribble, spin, and dunk past their rivals, the Washington Generals.

Happy New Year Green Tea Ceremony and Tasting

When: January 7, at 3 PM | Where: East Tennessee History Center

The ceremony consists of serving guests tea in a traditional manner with choreography and music.

Rescue Dog Night at The Bark Park

When: January 9, at 4 PM | Where: 601 Lamar Street

Meet rescue dogs at the Bark, and let your dog run around and play.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live

When: January 27, at 12:30 PM | Where: Food City Center – Thompson Boiling

Don’t miss Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live – Glow Party.

Finding Nemo the Musical

When: January 12-17, at 7 PM | Where: Clayton Center for the Arts

Dive into a world of underwater enchantment with Disney’s “Finding Nemo,” a 60-minute musical.

Repticon Knoxville: A Walk Among the Wild Things

When: January 20-21, starting at 9 PM | Where: Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center

Repticon brings the world of reptiles and exotic animals with a fun and educational exposition suitable for all ages.

FanBoy Expo

When: January 20-21, starting at 9 PM | Where: Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center

A weekend of fun celebrating the worlds of Anime, Gaming, and Toys. Vendors, Celebrity Guests, Panels, Gaming Tournaments and more

Knoxville Ice Bears Star Wars Night

When: January 27, starting at 7 PM | Where: Knoxville Civic Auditorium-Coliseum

The game will feature Darth Vader and other members of the Galactic Empire. Get a photo with your favorite character.