KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a Jeep overturned following a collision near Carter Elementary School in East Knox County during school drop-off time Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred near the front entrance of Carter Elementary School on Strawberry Plains Pike. Authorities including the Tennessee Highway Patrol worked the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Knox County Schools spokesperson Carly Harrington said staff and school security worked with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office to help students get to school safely.