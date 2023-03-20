KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country star, Jon Pardi, is coming to Knoxville for his upcoming world tour.

Pardi will be at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum on Sept. 28 for his Mr. Saturday Night World Tour. The show will feature special guests Midland, Ella Langley and DJ Highway Max. Tickets go on sale on March 24 at 10 a.m.

The tour takes its name from Pardi’s fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night. The album features Pardi’s #1 single, “Last Night Lonely,” which topped both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase Country charts. The song marked Pardi’s fifth #1 hit on Country radio.

The tour includes stops in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Canada. It will kick off in Belfast on August 26 and finish on Dec 9 in Las Vagas. Other special guests set to appear during the tour include Jackson Dean and Randall King.

Knoxville has recently become a top destination for concerts. In 2023, Stevie Nicks, The Chicks, Eagles, and Lizzo are scheduled to perform in the city.