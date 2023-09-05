KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The driver accused of striking and killing a pedestrian on Kingston Pike on August 21 was back in court on September 5. The victim was later identified as 24-year-old Ben Kredich.

Shannon Walker, 44, is accused of being impaired while driving when he struck and killed Kredich. During the preliminary hearing, the state called four witnesses, the first was Ethan Smugor, who claimed to have witnessed the crash.

“He hit the left front of the van and the pedestrian either hit the hood or the windshield with his head and then flew over the van like a rag doll and landed about 20 or 30 feet,” Smugor said.

The second witness called to the stand was Christopher Justice with the Knoxville Fire Department. Justice was one of the emergency personnel that responded to the crash. He told the court he noticed Walker wearing a hospital band, so asked him about it.

“He made a comment regarding history of M.S. and that didn’t make sense to me of why he would have been in the hospital,” Justice said. “When I asked him again he said well it is for similar stuff. I said similar stuff such as what, he said losing consciousness.”

WATE learned from court records a few weeks ago that AMR found Walker and administered Narcan around 1:55 p.m. on August 21. Court records said he was released from the hospital around 3:20 p.m., the crash happening just before 4 p.m.

Knoxville Police Department Detective Hayden Cochran responded to the crash and searched Walker’s car.

“There was a baggie that had substance in the corner of it. It was tied up, that is consistence with drug packaging,” Cochran said. “Inside of that baggie was a brown powdered substance which I believed at the time to be heroin or some other narcotic resembling heroin.”

KPD Officer Dexter Rogers also responded to the scene and searched Walker.

“I found a pill container in his pocket with various amounts of pills in it,” said Rogers.

Cochran told the court a search warrant was approved for a toxicology test to be done. Two vials of blood were taken from Walker according to Cochran. He told the court he was unsure if they had received the results of that test.

The judge ultimately deciding the case can move forward. The case is now headed to the grand jury.