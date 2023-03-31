KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Jury found Deondre Davis and Rashan Jordan guilty after they were accused in the shooting death of 16-year-old Stanley Freeman Jr.

The jury gave the verdict Friday evening just after 8:05 p.m.

Court proceedings lasted one week, with jury selection and questioning beginning on Monday. Friday afternoon, both sides gave their closing arguments and the jury began deliberating.

The jury gave a unanimous verdict for Davis and Jordan that convicted them of first degree murder, felony murder, and aggravated child abuse. After the verdict was given, the Judge Steve Sword explained to Davis and Jordan that the charges of First degree murder and felony murder were merged to a single first degree murder conviction.

“Because the defendants have been found guilty of first degree murder this is an automatic life sentence. In the state of Tennessee, a life sentence for a juvenile is not the same as a life sentence for an adult. It is now somewhere between 25 and 36 years. Because there is no other sentence for that, the court will enter that judgement today. I would suggest we do victim impact when we come back to do aggravated child abuse.” Sword said.

Davis’s attorney questioned if a Tennessee Supreme Court ruling struck down life sentences for juveniles in relation to a Knox County case. Sword explained that the ruling reduced the number of years a juvenile life sentence is, adding that as far as he knew, there was no other sentence for first degree murder. Sword also said that he would be glad to listen to further argument during at sentencing.

Davis and Jordan’s sentencing for their aggravated child abuse conviction was scheduled for May 18, 2023. A presentence investigation is expected to be ordered.

Deondre Davis and Rashan Jordan were convicted of the First Degree Murder of Stanley Freeman Jr., which happened on February 12, 2021.

The two teens were convicted of shooting and killing Stanley Freeman Jr. on the afternoon of February 12, 2021 as he was leaving Austin-East Magnet High School school for the day in his car. Shots were fired at Freeman’s car as he was driving and he fled the parking lot, but then he crashed on Wilson Avenue where he was found unresponsive by first responders. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At the time of the shooting, Davis was 16 years old, and Jordan was 14 years old.

WATE’s Kristen Gallant has been following the case from the court room as the trial took place.

During the trial, the court heard from numerous witnesses, including a Knox County Assistant Medical Examiner, a Knoxville Police Officer, Stanley Freeman Sr. and Freeman Jr.’s math teacher.