KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fast-growing chain of cafés is expanding into Knoxville with plans to open three locations. The first is set to open this weekend near the University of Tennessee campus.

Just Love Coffee will open its first location on “The Strip,” the busy stretch of Cumberland Avenue adjacent to the state’s flagship university, on Saturday, October 28. Located at 1710 Cumberland Avenue, the new store will give back to the community by donating a portion of sales from their Spectrum coffee to Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville.

“Autism Breakthrough in Knoxville is close to our hearts because it is a method that has helped families and individuals with developmental disabilities throughout the world,” General Manager Alexander Beasley said in a press release. “The Spectrum blend is just one of our popular cause coffees that enable our customers to support people and organizations that need a helping hand.”

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based business was founded in 2009 and has since expanded to more than 20 states.

“We literally can’t seem to build locations fast enough,” Director of Franchise Development Kevin Bauerle said in a press release. “We have franchise locations sprouting up across the country and recently opened cafes in Madison, Wisconsin, Pasadena, Texas, downtown Nashville in the historic district and at Middle Tennessee State University, plus additional locations planned in Tennessee in Hermitage, Ashland City, and other markets.”

The location of the other two locations planned in Knoxville have not yet been announced.

According to the official release, Roast Magazine has Just Love Coffee a finalist for their Roaster of the Year award three times. The business also offers other coffee blends that direct of portion of their sales to charitable causes such as first responders, healthcare workers, foster care, and the Armed Services.