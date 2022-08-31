KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country music artist Kane Brown is scheduled to perform at a Knoxville arena.

Thompson Boling Arena announced on Wednesday that Brown is scheduled for a concert on March 30, 2023 as a part of his Drunk or Dreaming tour. The U.S. leg of the tour will kick off on March 16 in Grand Rapids, Michigan before its 7th stop, in Knoxville.

Other nearby stops include Greenville, South Carolina on March 18, and Nashville Tennessee on March 31. At Nashville’s show, Brown will be performing his first solo headlining show at Bridgestone Arena, according to the release.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on the same day as Brown’s new album, Different Man, drops: September 9. Tickets will be on sale starting at 10 a.m. through Ticket Master. Registration for presale is available on Brown’s website where a full list of the U.S. tour stops is listed. Access to presale will begin on Tuesday, September 6 at 10 a.m., but City cardmembers will have access from September 6 at 12 p.m through Thursday, September 8 at 10 p.m.

Special guests Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett, and LOCASH will join on select dates.

Kane was recently the first male country artist to perform on the MTV VMA Show, according to the release, in addition to being a Multi-Platinum, five-time AMA award winner. Brown is known for several hits, including “Heaven,” “Like I love Country Music” and “What ifs.”