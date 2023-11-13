KARNS, Tenn. (WATE) — Karns residents were left badly startled by gunfire and the search for burglary suspects on Monday.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3500 block of Wexgate Road in the Karns community for a possible car burglary just after midnight on Monday.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said at least one the two suspects firing at deputies as they approached. Deputies then returned fire and the two male suspects fled on foot.

“I heard the first gun shot and then my wife shook me and asked me what that was,” Gabriel Juhasz said. “Then followed by 4 or 5 other gunshots. I got her safe and got my gear on and checked the cameras to see what was going. That’s when the police officer what outside coming around the side of my house.”

Several shots are heard on Juhasz’s blink camera, one of which went through Brandon Shown’s bedroom window.

“That was very scary, so once that happened I hunkered down,” Shown said.

Both men told by deputies to stay in their house as the search ensued.

“I went to the front door to let them know that he had been in my fenced in backyard and may have gone through the back gate,” Juhasz said. “They ordered me to go back in the house.”

A KCSO spokesperson said their AirWatch unit, drone team, and SWAT negotiations teams were called to the scene to search for the suspects.

“We had men and women in their protective gear,” Shown said. “Rifles and firearms constantly going through the backyard, helicopters flying over.”

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to review nearby camera footage.

“We had the forensics team come out and collect the evidence and the bullet,” Shown said. “Police were definitely on the scene.”

It is not known if the suspects were injured in the shooting. We are told no officers were hurt.

Officers encourage people to remain vigilant. If you see something suspicious, you are asked to call 911. The suspects are in their early 20s, one was wearing khakis and the other was wearing jeans.