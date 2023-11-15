KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has died after a West Knox County apartment fire on Wednesday morning, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO’s Fire Investigation Unit and Major Crimes Unit are investigating a fatal fire that occurred around 8:30 a.m. at Forest Ridge Apartments located in the Karns/Hardin Valley area.

Fire Investigators were dispatched to reports of an apartment fire at Forest Ridge Apartments in the 2900 block of Tyler Jacob Way at around 8:30 a.m. along with Karns Fire Department.

Fire Investigators were dispatched to reports of an apartment fire at Forest Ridge Apartments in the 2900 block of Tyler Jacob Way at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 along with Karns Fire Department (Photo: WATE)

Fire Investigators were dispatched to reports of an apartment fire at Forest Ridge Apartments in the 2900 block of Tyler Jacob Way at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 along with Karns Fire Department (Photo: WATE)

Fire Investigators were dispatched to reports of an apartment fire at Forest Ridge Apartments in the 2900 block of Tyler Jacob Way at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 along with Karns Fire Department (Photo: WATE)

The deceased will be taken to the Knox County Regional Forensics Center for examination; the name of the victim will be released once next-of-kin notifications have been made, a KCSO spokesperson said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and we will keep you updated as the investigation continues.