KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A body was found floating near a private dock in Fort Loudoun Lake Wednesday morning according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene on the 7800 block of Kara Lane around 9:50 a.m. on August 30.

KCSO said the body was a deceased male, whom detectives are working to identify. His body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for further investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, the KCSO Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

This is the second body law enforcement has recently found in Fort Loudoun Lake. Earlier Wednesday, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said a male body was recovered by the Blount Special Operations Response Team on August 29.