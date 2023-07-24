KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Sheriff’s Office captain has been placed on administrative leave during an ongoing sexual harassment investigation.

Michael “Mike” J. Evans is being accused of inappropriate conduct at a workplace involving a female employee. According to the complaint document, the incident happened between Oct. 1-Nov. 1, 2011.

The employee, a patrol secretary, filed a complaint on Nov. 3, 2011, against Evans claiming that he has been inappropriate with her on several occasions.

Michael “Mike” J. Evans. (Courtesy of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the document, the patrol secretary said she was making copies in a room when she felt “someone massage her shoulders.” The patrol secretary claimed that she “turned and saw that it was Mike [Evans].”

While being questioned, Evans claimed that he has never touched the employee.

According to the patrol secretary, the alleged harassment did not stop there. The employee claimed the captain would make inappropriate comments “loudly” about other women around her.

According to the document, one example she gave was when he pointed to a woman in a music video on TV and asked a sergeant, “What would you do to her if you had the chance.”

The sergeant, who witnessed the conversation, said that a small group, including Evans, was watching a female country music artist. The sergeant was not sure if the comments were directed or in relation to the patrol secretary.

In regards to the conversation, Evans said, “It was entirely possible that something was said.” However, he did not claim to have made the initial statement.

The patrol secretary highlighted another incident involving Evans where she claims that he made a direct inappropriate comment toward her while the copy machine was jammed. According to her, Evans allegedly said, “If you’d throw your a** into it a little bit more you might be able to get it to work.”

Evans stated that the direct comment he made to the employee was “close but not exact.”

Evans claimed to have said, “If you’ll put your butt into it,” and motioned how to fix the jammed machine. He admitted to making the same statement to anyone who tried to get the copy machine to work and saying it in front of other supervisors.

Another employee in the Knox County Sheriff’s Office also made claims of Evans making inappropriate comments to her. She said that Evans told her “to show more cleavage if [she] was going to be their secretary” after a few months of starting in patrol.

Evans has been with the KCSO since 1994. The department is still investigating the incidents.