KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a hit-and-run crash that happened on May 15.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and major crimes detectives responded to reports of a body lying off the roadway on Clinton Highway near the Knox and Anderson County line.

The man whose body was found has been identified by his fingerprints as Millard Dean Willis, who was homeless at the time, KCSO said.

During the investigation, KCSO said that it was found that Willis had been struck by a vehicle, which resulted in his death. Willis’ body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for further identification according to the sheriff’s office.

Detective William Lynam asks anyone with information about the hit-and-run to contact him at 865-215-2243. KCSO adds that tipsters can remain anonymous. A suspect was not named in the sheriff’s office’s release.