KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — “Dolly,” a Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer, helped teammates take in one “bad guy” after 13 pounds of methamphetamine was found, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post shared by KCSO, the bust happened on Monday. The search was a combined effort of the KCSO Patrol and Narcotics divisions and K-9 Dolly. The sheriff’s office said they were able to take “a lot of drugs” off the street, including:

13 lbs Meth

1 lb Heroin/fentanyl

49 grams powder cocaine

120.5 grams crack cocaine

1.5 grams mushrooms

8 grams marijuana

Additionally, more than $3,000 was seized.

KCSO said one “bad guy” is “off the streets,” but another was able to flee. The wording in the post suggests the one that got away was a man named Ricky Joe Lee.

“… If any of y’all see Ricky Joe Lee? Let him know the Sheriff has a cell reserved in his name!” KCSO posted.

Photos of the bust show that it appears to have happened in a hotel room. In addition to the bags of drugs, photos also show what appears to be a scale and a pill press.

Drugs seized in a May 8, 2023 bust. (KCSO)

KCSO’s K-9 Dolly with drugs seized in a May 8, 2023 bust. (KCSO)

KCSO did not release the name of other “bad guy” or any charges in the incident. WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to KCSO for additional information.

“Great job Officers Fischer, Lang, and Bothof and Detectives Sharp and Pickett!” KCSO said.