KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for more potential victims after they say a man admitted to stealing “a large quantity” of medical supplies.

On Friday, detectives located a stolen vehicle on Summit Hill Drive in Knoxville, KCSO said Saturday. Detectives confronted the man in the front seat, Juan Kizer, and took him into custody as he was wanted for violating his probation in Jefferson County.

The release says while he was in custody, Kiser told detectives that he was responsible for “stealing a large quantity of medical supplies.” He took the detectives to where he had stored the supplies near Phillips Avenue and McCormick street, which are worth approximately $54,650, KCSO said.

KCSO said property was returned to several victims in Knox County. The sheriff’s office added that some of the items had been stolen from a porch.

Based on their investigation, detectives believe that there may be more victims throughout Knox County, the warrant says. Anyone who may be a victim is asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office’s Property Crimes Unit at 865-215-2243 and ask to speak to Detective Parker Hall.