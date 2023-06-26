KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was hit by a car in the parking lot of a West Knoxville Waffle House early Sunday, according to an incident report.

According to an incident report, witnesses claim that their friend was injured after their group was called derogatory names while leaving the restaurant around 4 a.m. Sunday. An officer saw the male lying on the sidewalk south of the entrance. The victim appeared to have a severe head injury, an investigator wrote in the report.

In the report, witnesses told the deputy that they received “hostile looks” from three males sitting at the front corner of the restaurant. Neither group spoke to each other while eating.

The witnesses stated everyone left the building and the suspects were seen picking up a rainbow-colored carpet at the Waffle House entrance.

Two male witnesses were hugging while saying goodbye when one of the suspects, driving a dark blue or green Subaru hatchback, came from the back of the parking lot and yelled at them to “get out of the way.”

The other two suspects, who were not in the vehicle yet, allegedly threw the carpet and yelled a slur at the victims, the incident report stated.

The male victim was walking across the parking lot during the incident, he placed his hands on the hood of the vehicle and the suspect accelerated which caused him to land on the hood and be thrown off into Lovell Road.

The suspects left onto Lovell Road going south.

Law enforcement responded to the scene. There was an AMR en route for the victim.