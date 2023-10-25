KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person killed in a crash in the area of West Emory Road near Holgate Lane Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on West Emory Road near Holgate Lane Wednesday morning, according to KCSO. Deputies responded to the crash around 11:30 a.m.

According to the KCSO crash report, witnesses told officers that a red 2007 Mercedes was going east on West Emory Road at a high rate of speed. The witnesses said the driver lost control and the car spun, causing the rear of the vehicle to crash into the front end of a black 2017 Hyundai going west on Emory.

Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office released that Daniel Branzuela Bell, 23, of Knoxville, was killed in the crash. The driver of the Hyundai was taken to UT Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

The KCSO RECON Unit asked that drivers avoid the area if possible while they were cleaning up the crash.