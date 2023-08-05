KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Knoxville man charged with first-degree murder in relation to a woman whose body was discovered by a jogger off of South Northshore Drive on July 30, according to a release from the department.

Jason Lamont Young (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Jason Lamont Young, 23, had previously been charged with arson, theft of property, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence in relation to the death of Alma Delia Matias, 24, of Knoxville after her body was found Sunday.

Saturday, KCSO announced that Young had been charged with first-degree murder.

According to a general sessions docket, Young and two other people were allegedly seen on security camera footage carrying “something very large” wrapped in a blanket from Matias’ apartment and placed it in her vehicle a few hours after she was last seen alive on the footage a few hours before. The docket says the blanket is presumed to be the same one that was found near Matias’s body.

According to KCSO, Young should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243 or email crimetips@knoxsheriff.org. KCSO says tipsters can remain anonymous.

Another man, Rontrell Deshan Allen, was also charged with arson in the case.