KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The second annual East Knoxville Community Cleanup is taking place on Saturday, September 17.

The event will kick off at Ashley Nicole Dream Playground in Caswell Park. From 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., volunteers will remove litter from across East Knoxville.

Leaders from the 18 East Knoxville neighborhoods and local community organizations will collect cleanup supplies at Ashley Nicole Dream Playground. Then take the supplies to volunteers waiting at designated locations all across East Knoxville to pick up litter.

Keep Knoxville Beautiful said during the 2021 cleanup, 147 volunteers removed 2,880 pounds of litter from streets, parks, and waterways. This is KKB’s largest cleanup effort in East Knoxville, 371 volunteers are expected for the event. Organizations participating include Mabry Hazen House, Theta Chi Fraternity, L&N Stem Academy, Knox County Health Department and Youth Health Board, and The Muse.

Over the past year, KKB has supported 348 litter pickups, collected 66,998 pounds of litter, managed six beautification projects, and managed 96 Adopt-A-Road Groups. To learn more about Keep Knoxville Beautiful, visit keepknoxvillebeautiful.org.