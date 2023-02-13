KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Do you want to help clean trash off of roads, creeks, and parks in North Knoxville? If so, Keep Knoxville Beautiful is seeking volunteers for its largest cleanup effort in North Knoxville.

The fifth annual North Knoxville Community Cleanup is planned for Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The event will begin at Northgate Plaza, located at 4212 N Broadway.

KKB is asking groups and individuals to join in the 2023 cleanup effort. Groups that have already signed up include Old North Knox Neighborhood, North Hills Neighborhood, UT Scabbard and Blade, and L&N STEM Key Club. To sign up, click here.

Leaders from North Knoxville neighborhoods and local community organizations will collect cleanup supplies at Northgate Plaza at 4212 N. Broadway, then meet with volunteers at their designated locations to pick up litter. Those without an official group will collect litter at Northgate Plaza and along First Creek. KKB will provide volunteers with litter pickers, gloves, safety vests and trash bags.

During 2022, KKB supported 414 litter pickups, collected 88,065 pounds of litter, managed 4 beautification projects and worked with 4,009 volunteers. The nonprofit was founded in 1978 to help clean up ahead of the 1982 World’s Fair. Their mission is to promote a cleaner, greener, and more beautiful community. They hold litter pickups throughout the year, educate the public about waste prevention, litter, recycling, and environmental stewardship, and create murals to make Knoxville a more beautiful place.

Those with questions about volunteers are asked to contact KKB at amanda@keepknoxvillebeautiful.org or (865) 521-6957. Volunteers can sign up until February 26 at 11:59 p.m.