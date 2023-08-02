KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville firefighters were at the scene of a house fire on Louise Avenue early Wednesday morning, where they found a residence fully engulfed in flames upon arrival.

According to Knoxville Fire Department’s health and safety officer Timothy Woods, the call reporting the house fire initially came in at 5:30 a.m. and crews responded to the scene.

“Quick work by the fire crews had the fire knocked down in a matter of minutes,” Woods said.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire, according to Woods. One firefighter was treated for a heat-related injury.

(Photo: Knoxville Fire Department)

(Photo: Knoxville Fire Department)

(Photo: Knoxville Fire Department)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.