KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

On Friday around 5:45 p.m., KFD received a call after someone saw smoke coming out of a second floor apartment at the Hamilton House Condominiums, which is in the 1400 block of Kenesaw Avenue. The man who lives in the apartment was not home at the time.

According to KFD, the fire was discovered by another occupant after she smelled smoke.

When firefighters arrived, they found the fire on a second floor corner apartment. Crews were able to quickly contain the fire and had it extinguished by 6:15 p.m.

Per the latest KFD report, the American Red Cross is helping relocate two people who were displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In total, 20 members of the fire department responded to the fire, including four engine companies, a ladder company, a rescue company, and two battalion chiefs.