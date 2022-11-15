KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An SUV was on fire in a downtown Knoxville parking garage on Tuesday, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD posted on social media that they were at the scene of the Tennessean Parking Garage on Henley Street for a vehicle fire.

“There is smoke in the area, please use caution as units work to clear the smoke from the garage,” KFD said in the Facebook post.

The sprinkler system was able to extinguish the fire, according to KFD Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks.

Wilbanks said the vehicle was a newer model, Ford Explorer, and was on fire in the L2 Level of the garage.

A picture of the vehicle shows a large section of the front of the vehicle damaged where the engine block is located. Wilbanks said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The Ford Explorer that caught fire. (Courtesy of KFD)

The Sprinkler system that put out the fire in the parking garage. (Courtesy of KFD)

Knoxville Fire Department responded to the vehicle fire in the Tennessean parking garage. (Courtesy of KFD)

Knoxville Fire Department Trucks on the scene. (Courtesy of KFD)

No other cars were damaged in the fire.