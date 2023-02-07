KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The two children who were injured in what police say was a drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue are taking major steps in their recovery.

According to a spokesperson for the family, the 11-year-old and 5-year-old were “doing better” since the crash in East Knoxville.

Hadley Tucker, who received CPR from a motorcyclist after the crash, took 30 steps during physical therapy. Gage Tucker is out of the hospital and is doing fine, the spokesperson said. He will be in a wheelchair for 8-10 weeks.

On Jan. 17, two chargers ran a red light at Magnolia Avenue and Milligan Street. The cars collided with a white Ford Explorer not involved in the racing, killing the driver, 65-year-old Michael Williams, of New Market. The two children were seriously injured.

Two drivers accused of drag racing were charged with felony reckless endangerment and drag racing charges, according to Knoxville Police Department.