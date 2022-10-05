LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — A four-year-old just got a brand new tricycle, thanks to the Kiwanis Club of Tellico Village. However, it’s no ordinary bike.

Andrew Wallace was born 24 weeks premature and has some serious mobility issues. East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has been working on his motor skills through therapy and the Kiwanis club decided to step in to help.

They gifted Andrew a therapeutic tricycle that will help make the young boy more independent while allowing him to have a lot of fun with his family.

“It’s important because these students don’t have the structural strength or mobility to be able to get the exercise they need to build muscle strength and stability, but with these bikes, they have the ability to crank and pedal and it gives them exercises that they wouldn’t normally get,” said Daniel Kuzdal with the Kiwanis Club.

The Kiwanis Club has been providing these AmTryke therapeutic tricycles to children in need for 12 years. This was the club’s 82 donation, granting the wish of mobility to these children.

“We were very excited for him to have a tricycle to keep up with his brothers when they’re playing on their bikes and trikes,” said Patricia Hopkins, Andrew’s mom,