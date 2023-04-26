KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County woman rushed into action when she saw a home on fire and decided to stop to help.

Tuesday morning, a fire left a home right off of Maynardville Pike in north Knox County damaged. One woman saw the flames and stopped to help when she saw another someone run into the burning home.

“I was just driving back to go to work from talking with financial aid and I drove by and I saw the smoke and I didn’t think anything of it, I thought it might have been a brush fire or something, but I looked in my rearview mirror and I noticed that that end of the house was on fire,” Alysha Branch said. “I kind of looked to see if I could see any fire department or anybody outside the house and I saw nobody outside the house. So my thought was I just hope no one is sleeping in there and didn’t know the house was on fire.”

That thought made the college student stop to make sure everyone was okay. When she walked up the driveway, she saw a man and a woman standing there in shock.

“I turned back to talk to the guy and she was running into the house,” Branch explained. “And I just kind of went in after her.”

She says she knows it wasn’t the wisest decision on either person’s part, but she did what she had to do in the moment.

“I have kids,” Alysha said. “Like something could have gone wrong and then my kids could have never seen me again. So it kind of clicked once I left and I kind of got emotional afterward. But I still don’t think I would have changed anything regardless.”

Rural Metro advises against doing something like this. If you see a fire call, 911 immediately. Alysha says she wasn’t really thinking. She just reacted.

“She was talking about how the baby was due next week and the stuff in the nursery was literally all that they had,” Alysha stated. “She told me that I didn’t need to be in the house because the house was on fire and I was like, well neither do you. And she was like well I’m not leaving without any of this stuff. So I just helped her get everything out.”

Alysha says she knows the feeling of having nothing for her first child.

“My first thought was, my youngest, he was born a month and a half early, the week before the baby shower and we had nothing for him yet. So I kind of understand where she was coming from with not being prepared for a baby at all.”

Alysha never found out who it was she helped. She went back to the neighborhood Wednesday to see if she could get any more information from neighbors or see if the family might be at the home. She says she has baby items she would like to donate to the family.