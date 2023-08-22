KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville bar is looking to restore its name after having its beer permit suspended for 60 days this summer.

The Knox County Beer Board is holding a special session on Tuesday, August 22 at 3 p.m. to discuss El Tequila Bar and Grill.

T. Scott Jones, who represents the bar, said the claims against the restaurant are “pure exaggeration.” He claims the Beer Board will only have one choice but to restore the restaurant’s beer permit. Jones describes the claims against the restaurant as a reaction to hearsay and not actual evidence.

“We are confident that the Knox County Beer Board will listen to all the information available in restoring the Beer Permit of El Tequila Bar & Grill. They are now tasked with a difficult balancing act whilst sitting in a quasi-judicial role that requires them to weigh actual evidence as opposed to reacting to hearsay, unsubstantiated innuendo, and pure exaggeration. In that capacity, if they act accordingly with the actual proof we are confident that they will find but one choice and that is the restoration of the Beer Permit of El Tequila,” wrote Jones.

Jones also said there are issues in the board’s current operations, claiming the system needs a complete overhaul.

In June, the bar’s license was suspended for 60 days after KCSO reported El Tequila being in the middle of various incidents ranging from theft to vandalism and reported shootings.



At 3 p.m., the Beer Board’s session will be live-streamed in this story.