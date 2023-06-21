KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — El Tequila Bar and Grill’s Beer license has been suspended by the Knox County Beer Board. Their attorney said the bar has been “unfairly targeted” by the board.

The bar’s license was suspended for 60 days during the board’s June 20 meeting. They will appear before the beer board again on August 22.

T. Scott Jones, who represents El Tequila, shared the following statement with WATE about the suspension:

“We are disappointed by what we felt was a foregone conclusion hearsay-based decision by the beer board. However, we are encouraged by their recognition that due process requires a full and fair hearing and we look forward to the presentation of the same on August 22. We feel this hearing will vindicate El Tequila and highlight the fact they have been unfairly targeted and treated as a Spanish grill and bar.”

The bar’s owners were requested to appear before the board after several incidents inside and outside the bar caused concern for some county officials. Following this request, Jones said that they planned to appear before the board as “a courtesy” because they had not been “summoned to respond to any actual particular allegations.”

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, El Tequila has been at the center of a dozen incident reports ranging from theft to vandalism since January 1, 2022. On May 7, one person was arrested after shots were fired outside the bar. There was also one incident that resulted in five arrests being made at the bar on October 2, 2022.