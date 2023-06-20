KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Commission discussed at Tuesday’s meeting whether to support an Indigenous group’s efforts to restore the Cherokee name of Clingmans Dome on a federal level.

County commissioners decided to move forward with voting on June 26 for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ resolution to receive local support for “Kuwohi” as the rename of the highest point of the Smokies.

Member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians LaVita Hill attended the work session meeting to speak with the commissioners. She decided to make her first stop in the Volunteer State by sending the resolution to Knox County.

Some commissioners voiced their support for reviving the name through local support.

“Miss Hill, I just want to say thank you for your work. I know your efforts are not easy of reclaiming the land,” Commissioner Dasha Lundy said. “I think that’s why it’s so important for people to know the true history. We are living in a time that certain states want to deny people’s history and keep people from knowing it, so this is a great economic and community development opportunity for the people to know who had the land first.”

Commissioner Kim Frazier also commended Hill for her efforts and is “thrilled to sign” the resolution.

One of the commissioners, John Schoonmaker, was concerned about whether the name of Clingmans Dome Observation Tower will be changed. Commissioner Carson Dailey was also worried the name change would affect the area economically since it was well known across the nation.

According to the Chair of the Knox County Commission Courtney Durrett, Clingmans Dome is not the first mountain to be renamed in the United States.

“This is not something out of the ordinary, this is just a restoration of that prior history,” she said. “All [the resolution] does is to say, ‘We support their effort.'”

Hill plans to work with another person to fill out an application for the U.S. Board on Geographic Names to be approved. She also stated in the meeting that she would provide Schoonmaker with documentation of approvals for support from the Tennessee House of Representatives.