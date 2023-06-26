KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Commission passed a resolution to support the renaming of Clingmans Dome at their meeting on Monday.

The resolution was originally brought to the commission by LaVita Hill, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. The group is pushing to rename the peak to “Kuwohi,” which is what their ancestors knew the site as.

Commissioner Gina Oster met with Hill and sponsored the resolution.

“What they’re wanting is they want the mountain renamed, which was the mountain of their ancestry, it was the mulberry mountain and that’s where they went for the mulberry bushes and the medicine, so it was a sacred land for them to have that,” Oster said.

The passing of the resolution states Knox County’s support for the renaming and does not mean the name will be changed. However, Oster hopes their statement will encourage other Tennessee counties to follow suit.

“We’re a very large county and I think people respect us and they look to us a lot of times, so I think it’s important and you can be a leader in something that’s new, something that we haven’t dealt with before maybe on the commission, on renaming a mountain that’s a national monument,” she said.

Oster also stressed that the Clingmans Dome Observation Tower name will not be changed, it will just be the mountain itself.

Campbell County may be the next to show its support. Tyler King is a commissioner there and plans to introduce a similar resolution at their workshop on July 10. He attended Knox County’s vote to help him prepare.

“I just wanted to get an idea of their support for it and their wording for the actual resolution to see what direction we needed to go in Campbell County,” King said.

He hopes they will not be the last county to support the renaming.

“I would like to see the surrounding counties take up a vote in support for it also, especially the counties surrounding the smokies, but I think all of the Tennessee counties should follow suit,” he said.

The resolution passed 8-2, with commissioners John Schoonmaker and Carson Dailey voting against it. The vote in Campbell County is expected to take place at their meeting on July 17.