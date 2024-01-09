KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After Knox County Commissioner Larsen Jay‘s announcement that he’s running for county mayor in 2026, WATE sat down with him to talk about his reasons for running.

Jay is in his second term on the commission’s at-large seat 10 which serves everyone in Knox County. What launched him into community service was a devastating accident in 2007. He fell from a workshop roof and it nearly killed him.

It led to him founding the non-profit Random Acts of Flowers. The organization which has become a national movement, takes donated floral arrangements and turns them into new bouquets for people in the hospital and nursing homes.

“The formation of Random Acts of Flowers, one of the proudest things I’ve ever worked on, and it’s still helping so many people today, really nationwide,” he said. “It also led to more public service in a capacity of what can I do to help people. What can I do to help solve problems that ultimately led to running for office which I never imagined I would be doing.”

He said a near-fatal fall from a workshop roof proved to be a transformative point in his life and was the catalyst for his career in public service.

Jay said he’s getting an early start because he wants to take time to host 30 to 40 listening sessions over the next year, to get a good idea of what people in Knox County want and need.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs won’t be running in 2026 due to term limits.