KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville community leader who paved the way for many has died.

Thomas “Tank” Strickland was the first African-American chair of the Knox County Commission. Even after retiring from Knoxville’s Director of Community Relations in 2016, he served the Knoxville community until his final days.

Strickland was a former Knox County Commission Chair, who served on the county commission for nearly two decades. He was on numerous boards across Knox County and even had a park named after him off of Asheville Highway in Knoxville, but several people just knew him as a friend.

“I didn’t get a chance to talk to him yesterday and so when I got home last night and got the word it was a real shock, a real shock,” Pastor Harold Middlebrook of Canaan Baptist Church of Christ said.

Middlebrook usually spoke to Strickland several times a week.

“Tank was involved,” he explained. “He was caring and he was a steward. He used to be a part of the Golden Gloves, but lately, even in his illness, he was chairman of the Community Action Committee here.”

Strickland had diabetes and was on dialysis, but even in his final days, he served his community through the CAC and his fraternity.

“He and my brother were classmates and I was more like the little brother. Tank is an only child and I have six blood brothers and he’s the 7th brother in our family,” said Joe Armstrong, a former legislator and a long-time friend of Stickland, Joe Armstrong, said,

Armstrong looked up to Strickland from a young age.

“He was the president of the class of 1971 of Austin East, he played football, he joined the chess club, joined Future Teachers of America, went on to the University of Tennessee as my brother Phillip did, and I followed in their footsteps,” Armstrong said. “They pledged a fraternity, Omega Psi Phi, and I followed in the footsteps there and pledged the fraternity. Tank graduated and Tank has always had that volunteer spirit.”

That volunteer spirit followed Strickland throughout his life. At one point, Armstrong said, Strickland was on 18 boards or commissions.

“It’s not how much you get in life, it’s how much you give and Tank gave all of his life,” Armstrong stated.

Middlebrook remembers one of his last conversations with Strickland, and he’s glad he took that call.

“He kept making the statement that ‘I’m waiting on the Lord to return and come get me’,” Middlebrook said with tears in his eyes. “And he did.”

Strickland was 70 years old.