KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County doesn’t regulate short-term rentals listed on Airbnb and Vrbo, but with all the growth East Tennessee is seeing, one county commissioner is proposing changes.

At a work session on August 21, Commissioner Carson Dailey introduced a resolution, asking for the planning commission and the codes administration to establish rules for short-term rentals and a plan to enforce them.

“Consideration of a Resolution of the Commission of Knox County, Tennessee, requesting the Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission to work with Knox County Codes Administration to recommend amendments to the Knox County Zoning Ordinance to regulate short-term rentals in Knox County.” Commissioner Daley’s Resolution

Daley hopes to create a more structured and regulated approach to short-term rentals in the area, ensuring that all parties involved are held accountable for their actions and that the safety and well-being of the community are prioritized.

During the meeting, he added that regulations should be developed with input from relators and neighborhoods, and he greatly emphasized the importance of enforceable regulations that can be properly monitored and maintained.

The commissioners unanimously supported this proposal, which means it will move forward to the August 28 commission meeting for further discussion.

The City of Knoxville already has some rules for short-term rentals, including requiring a permit to operate short-term rentals.