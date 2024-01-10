KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Criminal Court Clerk’s Office is organizing a Driver’s License Reinstatement Resource Fair to help residents in the area who have had their licenses revoked or suspended.

The fair is scheduled for Saturday, January 20, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Magnolia Avenue Campus of Pellissippi State Community College. Interested individuals can register for the event or learn more about the program by visiting https://criminalcourt.knoxcounty.org/services/drivers-license or calling (865) 215-237.

The event, hosted by Criminal Court Clerk Mike Hammond, is the first of its kind and aims to remove any barriers for over 70,000 people in Knox County who do not currently have a valid driver’s license.

While some attendees may be able to reinstate their licenses on the spot, others may need to meet with local and state officials to discuss their requirements to get their licenses back legally.

“Our office has been running the program for several years to help those who needed to satisfy their state requirements to get their license back. Over the years, we’ve assisted over 2,500 individuals,” Hammond said. “We believe that hosting an event will not only make it easier for people but also help more individuals.”