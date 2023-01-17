KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County woman is now a member of an elite group after earning a rare certification for her knowledge of death investigations.

Morgan Maples has become one of seven people in Tennessee who have earned “Fellow” status as a medicolegal death investigator through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators. According to Knox County, around 200 people around the nation have attained the status.

Morgan Maples with her fellow certification. (Photo via Knox County)

Medicolegal Death Investigators investigate deaths that fall under the medical examiner’s jurisdiction including all suspicious, violent, unexplained and unexpected death. They are also considered the forensic center’s first responders.

“We have a world-class team at the Regional Forensic Center,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “They are committed to continuing education and do great work in a difficult environment. Morgan is a prime example of how they constantly go above and beyond.”

The certification earned by Maples requires a year-long study process to pass a 5.5-hour long exam. The exam is spilt into two parts.

For the performance section, investigators need to write a description of the scene provided using medical terminology, develop a list of potential evidence and create a set of questions to interview witnesses and suspects. Next investigators have to answer 240 multiple-choice questions to show their knowledge of investigating specific death scenes; multiple fatalities; atypical death scenes; institutional deaths; leadership skills; legal knowledge; communication skills; and advanced forensic science knowledge.

Applicants must already have earned the ABMDI “Registry” level, have an associate degree, be employed by a medical examiner jurisdiction and have at least 4,000 hours of death investigation experience over the past six years.

“Morgan is an excellent manager of our death investigator team and has led her team through the difficulties of both the pandemic and current overdose epidemic with record numbers of investigations,” said Chris Thomas, chief administrative officer of the KC RFC. “She is passionate about the quality of her work and that of her team. The Regional Forensic Center is grateful for her leadership and her commitment to the field of medical death investigations.”

Maples has been a member of the Knox County Regional Forensic Center staff since October 2015. She earned a degree in anthropology from the University of Tennessee and from George Washington, she earned a master’s degree in science crime scene investigations. She was also the valedictorian at Union County High School. Between her high-education studies, she finished a field school in forensic anthropology in Bucharest, Romania.

The Knox County Regional Forensic Center serves 23 counties in East Tennessee. It conducts death investigations and autopsy services 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. The center has been involved in identifying several cold case victims.

ABMDI is a non-profit that works to promote professionalism amongst death investigators in coroner and medical examiner jurisdictions throughout the country. The group certifies individuals “who have the proven knowledge and skills necessary to perform medicolegal death investigations” as laid out in the National Institutes of Justice 1999 publication Death Investigation: A Guide for the Scene Investigator according to their website. ABMDI was created by veteran, practicing medicolegal death investigators who helped develop Death Investigation: A Guide for the Scene Investigator.