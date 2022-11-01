KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ahead of the Nov. 8 election, candidates are doing everything they can to grab voters, including running attack ads on their opponents.

Several Democratic candidates gathered today in front of the former Planned Parenthood location on North Cherry Street to denounce negative political ad campaigns.

TN House Representative for District 13 (D) Gloria Johnson said during the gathering, “we are seeing some extreme rhetoric in the mail, in the TV ads, in digital from our colleagues across the aisle.”

Several negative ads have been circulating around Knoxville from the political opponents of Johnson and House Seat District 18 Candidate Gregory Kaplan.

“This is different this time for me because I don’t see any issues that my opponent is talking about and it’s just singling out a regular person, just for the sake of singling out that person, in order to intimidate voters, as Gloria said, into not voting,” said Kaplan.

However, Knox County Republican Party Chair Daniel Herrera said data shows that voters are paying attention.

“A candidate is always going to talk about their positives, they’re going to talk about their best features, and there might be some things that they don’t want to highlight and that’s where negative ads come in.”

Herrera adds though that there has to be a balance.

“I think a candidate should more or less put a positive image out, right, but if you look at the history of elections, and I’m not just talking about Tennessee, national, negative ads are pretty prevalent and if you kind of examine it, you would kind of think that negative ads are the prominent ads that you see on TV or on social media now.”

Candidates with the Democratic party say they just want the negative ads to stop.

“Be about the process of making Knox County better and that to me will lift all boats and things will get a lot better once we stop this nasty harmful rhetoric. So again, I’m asking them to cut these commercials out immediately, cut these flyers out, let’s run on the issues, and the best candidate will win the race,” said Rep. Sam Mckenzie, District 15 (D).

WATE has reached out to David Pozy who is the Republican Candidate running for State Representative for District 90. We have not heard back at this time.