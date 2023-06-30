KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives helped bust more than five and a half pounds of heroin and fentanyl in a drug investigation Tuesday evening, according to a release.

Around 8 p.m. on June 27, Knox County Narcotics and the Knoxville Division of the FBI stopped a 2022 Nissan Murano at the intersection of Cherry Street and Cecil for a traffic violation. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said that deputies found 10.1 grams of powder cocaine, 128.8 grams of fentanyl and heroin, nearly $2,000 and a loaded pistol after a K9 alerted them to the vehicle.

Dejuan Lamar Banks, 27, of Detroit, MI was taken into police custody after the stop.

Detectives and agents identified his residence and secured a search warrant for the home. Court records show the search was conducted just before 10 p.m. on June 27. Inside the home, KCSO said they found 276 additional grams of powder cocaine, 2,439 grams of fentanyl, six grams of marijuana, just over $15,000, multiple rounds of ammunition, and magazines.

According to the sheriff’s office, the total drugs confiscated was 2,567 grams of fentanyl and heroin, which is just over 5.6 pounds, 286.1 grams of powder cocaine, six grams of marijuana, and $17, 023.

Banks is charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug use, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed, speeding and other drug charges.

“We are fortunate to have a great working relationship with other agencies in our community with a common goal of taking deadly drugs off our streets. We are committed to sending a message that drug crime in Knox County will not be tolerated,” Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said in a statement. “I want to commend the dedicated Detectives in our Narcotics Unit and the Knoxville Office of The Federal Bureau of Investigation for their continued efforts.”