KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy died this week in the line of duty, area agencies are showing their support while also mourning the loss to the East Tennessee law enforcement community.

The Knoxville Police Department announced Tuesday morning that its officers had been authorized to wear mourning bands over their badges in honor of KCSO Deputy Tucker Blakely.

“Our thoughts are with Deputy Blakely’s family, friends and KCSO colleagues,” KPD stated in its social media post regarding the mourning bands.

Blakely, 29, died Monday night after being shot Sunday night while responding to a domestic call in the Hardin Valley area of West Knox County. Sheriff Tom Spangler announced his passing in a press conference later Monday.

The black mourning bands over badges, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, are symbolic to the law enforcement community and should be worn with great respect and under department guidelines. The nonprofit also states that the mourning band should be worn for a period of 30 days from the date of death.

Neighboring sheriff’s offices in Blount and Loudon counties have begun displaying the black mourning band over the KCSO badge on their social media pages.

“I am heartbroken for the family, loved ones, blue family, and friends of Deputy Tucker Blakely of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office,” James Lee Berrong, Blount County Sheriff, stated in a social media post overnight Tuesday with a mourning band badge photo. “Deputy Blakely’s senseless death is a tragedy and also a painful reminder of the harsh realities our law enforcement officers face each time they don their uniforms and badges and begin their tours of duty. Deputy Blakely was a military veteran and a person with a heart for service to country and community. My deputies and I mourn his loss as if he was our own. Our deepest condolences to those who knew and loved him.”

“I am heartbroken for the family, loved ones, friends and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office family of Deputy Tucker Blakely,” Jimmy Davis, Loudon County Sheriff, stated in a social media post shared Tuesday morning along with the mourning band. “Deputy Blakely’s senseless death is a tragedy and a painful reminder of the harsh realities our law enforcement officers face each day. Deputy Blakely was a military veteran and a person with a heart for service to his country and the Knox County Community. Our agency mourns his loss as if he was our own. We stand together with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and will offer any assistance they may need over the coming days.”

A person identified as Matthew Logan Rose, 30, was pronounced dead at the shooting scene. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting.