KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy is out of the hospital and recovering after he and his wife were in a car crash in late June.

Steven and Courtney May were on their way to a fishing competition in Hamblen County when the brakes in their truck stopped working.

“We both saw it coming, she started screaming, panicking and I knew it wouldn’t be good if we hit head-on,” Steven May said. “I made the decision at the very last second, to turn the truck and try to take the brunt of the hit.”

He said they hit the back of a semi-truck and were taken to two different hospitals when help arrived.

“They med-flighted me out of there, put me in the helicopter and took me out. When I got there, I had a bunch of guys from the Knox County Sheriff’s there already waiting on me because my wife made the phone calls,” Steven May said.

Sgt. Steven May.

His wife has a broken leg but is able to wear a walking boot. Steven May suffered a broken femur, tibia and fractured ankle. Two weeks and two surgeries later, he is out of the hospital and recovering at home.

Steven May said he has seen support coming from both law enforcement and the fishing community.

“I’ve had tons of calls and prayers and we absolutely appreciate everyone,” he said.

One call came from Knox County Sheriff’s Office informing Steven May that he had been promoted. He is now the sergeant in the courts’ division of KCSO.

“I was in the hospital and I was one of them that was selected and I’m very, very thankful for it. The blue family is… there’s nothing like it when somebody’s down we step up and try to help everybody,” he said.

The next step in Steven May’s recovery is rehab and physical therapy, though his doctors said it may be 10-12 weeks before he can stand on his leg. He said the support he has seen from the community is what is pushing him for a speedy recovery.

“I just want people to know that there are good people in this world, and miracles do happen, because we are one, I’m telling you,” he said.

The non-profit Blue Line Tennessee started an online fundraiser to help the Mays and their two children during this time.