KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A second person from Knox County has been diagnosed with monkeypox, according to Kelsey Wilson, division director of communications at Knox County Health Department.

The first person contracted monkeypox from outside of Knox County in July, according to Wilson.

The second person contracted monkeypox this month. It was not reported where the person got the monkeypox from.

There were 137 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Tennessee, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of August 22.

The KCHD is encouraging people who feel like they’ve developed symptoms of monkeypox (rash, fever and swollen lymph nodes) and/or were in direct contact with someone who has monkeypox to reach out to their primary care provider or the health department.