Knox County, Tenn. (WATE) — As flu and RSV move across the U.S. in addition to COVID-19, there are increasing concerns about strep throat. Health experts are urging people to take the necessary precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones from getting sick during the holidays.

The CDC says it’s looking into a possible increase in Invasive Group “A” Strep across the country. In addition, flu cases have been on the rise in East Tennessee Knox County Health Department‘s Roberta Sturm said.

“We did see an increase from November for influenza and although it’s trending up, it’s not quite the steep incline that we saw in November,” said Sturm.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there have been 2 pediatric flu-related deaths reported this season. One was in Middle Tennessee and the other was right here in East Tennessee.

However, on top of the flu, the CDC said parents should be cautious of strep throat.

“The symptoms are going to look a lot like one another,” Sturm explained. “You’re going to have that indicative high fever which is a hallmark of strep and influenza.”

Health providers are able to test for both illnesses which can be highly contagious. Experts say there are several proactive steps you can take to keep yourself and loved ones from getting sick.

“Make sure you’re covering your mouth and nose when you coughing, make sure you’re washing your hands, and if soap is not readily available you can use hand sanitizer instead,” said Strum.

You can also wipe down commonly used surfaces with disinfectant cleaners.

If you’re already feeling under the weather, Strum said, “staying hydrated is one of the most important things but to always kind of have an idea of when to seek care. If you’re not feeling well if you’re not getting better if that fever is really high.”

The holidays are here and many will gather with family and friends, but if you are sick, health experts say the best gift you can give is the gift of good health.

“To protect your loved ones, if you are running a fever, if you’re feeling under the weather, don’t risk it and stay home,” Strum said.

The CDC said people with strep throat should stay home from work, school, or daycare until they no longer have a fever and have taken antibiotics for at least 12 hours.

In case you’re wondering, you can get strep throat more than once a season. Health experts say getting your flu shot can help prevent you from getting sick.