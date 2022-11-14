KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A roundabout in Hardin Valley is open after several months of construction.

According to Knox County, the project was finished ahead of schedule and under budget. It will be named after the Seal Family Barn that once stood near the roundabout.

Construction began in May to turn the intersection of Hardin Valley, Hickory Creek and East Gallaher Ferry into a roundabout. According to the county, this intersection has a history of crashes and the hope is that the roundabout will help the intersection be more efficient and safe.

“This new roundabout will have everyone come into one point, eliminate conflict points, and really operate more efficiently and safely,” said Jim Snowden, senior director of Knox County Engineering and Public Works in May as construction began.

Rendering of the roundabout in Hardin Valley (Photo via Knox County)

Sign at the intersection of Hardin Valley, Hickory Creek and East Gallaher Ferry (Photo via Knox County)

Map showing the location of the roundabout in Hardin Valley (Photo via Knox County)

A ribbon cutting for the roundabout will be held on Monday, November 14 at 2 p.m.. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs along with Knox County Engineering and Public Works Senior Director Jim Snowden will cut the ribbon. The public is invited to attend the event. To attend, pull onto Grand Forks Drive and go towards the roundabout to park.

Another roundabout in Knox County is also being constructed at the intersection of Brickyard Road at West Beaver Creek in Powell. Construction is expected to be finished by the end of the year.