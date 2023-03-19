KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County home has been damaged after crews reported a fire in the garage on Saturday, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County spokesperson Jeff Bagwell.

Rural Metro crews responded to a home on the 5200 block of Whitehorse Road. There was heavy fire in the garage that spread to the attic, Bagwell said.

Knox County home on Whitehorse Road burned on Saturday, March 18, 2023. (Courtesy of Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

Rural Metro Fire crews arrive at the house fire on Whitehorse Road on Saturday, March 18, 2023. (Courtesy of Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

Smoke can be seen from the home on Whitehorse Road. (Courtesy of Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

Crews originally received reports of people being trapped in the home. However, when crews arrived, all residents were outside and accounted for.

The home sustained heavy damage from the heat, smoke and fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.