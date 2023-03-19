KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County home has been damaged after crews reported a fire in the garage on Saturday, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County spokesperson Jeff Bagwell.
Rural Metro crews responded to a home on the 5200 block of Whitehorse Road. There was heavy fire in the garage that spread to the attic, Bagwell said.
Crews originally received reports of people being trapped in the home. However, when crews arrived, all residents were outside and accounted for.
The home sustained heavy damage from the heat, smoke and fire.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.