NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County man was one of 23 people granted clemency by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Friday.

The governor’s office announced that 23 people had been granted executive clemency after consultation with the Tennessee Board of Parole. 22 of those people were granted pardons and another was granted a commutation to parole eligibility.

Tylor Trotter of Knox County was one of the individuals who was pardoned. He was given a six-year split sentence in 2013 after being convicted of robbing a Knoxville drug store.

Pardons are an official statement of forgiveness and are granted to individuals who have already completed their time in prison and are no longer incarcerated, the Governor’s release explains.

Although Trotter was just pardoned on Friday, he has publicly shared his struggles with addiction and learning about forgiveness after the murder of his mother.

On March 8, 2020, Trotter’s mother was one of three women who were shot and killed in a triple homicide. In April 2023, Desmon Rhea was convicted of shooting 29-year-old Juliana White and leaving her body at the intersection of Liberty and Division Street. Rhea was said to have then traveled to White’s home where he shot and killed her mother, Mildred Blackwell, 55, and her friend and housemate Barbara Rogers, 57. Rogers was Trotter’s mother.

As Rhea was on trial, Trotter spoke with WATE and shared his intent to forgive Rhea. More than three years after his mother’s death, Trotter finally got that chance in October.

At Rhea’s sentencing, Trotter was given the chance to stand in front of Rhea and forgive him for his mother’s murder. Although he had previously been on the other side of the law, Trotter also affirmed that he believes that citizens have a responsibility to uphold justice, but forgiveness and justice can go hand-in-hand.

Since Trotter’s now pardoned conviction, he has gone on to become an entrepreneur. In 2017, Trotter opened the Clean Cut Grooming Lounge. Earlier this year, Trotter moved from Knoxville, where he had lived his whole life, and moved to Jacksonville, Florida to open a church in the area with his family.