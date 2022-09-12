KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The first Storybook Trail in Knox County is opening on Friday, Sept. 16. The trail is located throughout West View Park at 2950 Keith Ave.

At 1 p.m. on Friday, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, along with Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon will join students from West View Elementary School to cut the ribbon for the Storybook Trail.

According to Knox County, it will be the first of several storybook trails to be installed throughout the county. It will feature “My Voice is a Trumpet” by Jimmie Allen.

Between panels about the book, prompts will encourage physical activity along the trail. The Knox County Public Library also plans to rotate the books featured on the trail so new books will be displayed throughout the year.

“These Storybook Trails are a great way to shine a light on two of the most important priorities of my administration – literacy and health,” said Jacobs. “I’m excited Knox County will have such a unique way for people to access books in an outdoor setting.”

The county plans to announce additional trail locations throughout the fall. The Storybook Trails are being supported by the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation, Friends of the Knox County Public Library, Knoxville City Council Members (Andrew Roberto, Charles Thomas, Lynne Fugate, Janet Testerman and Amelia Parker), the Walmart on Clinton Highway and Sam’s Club on Walbrook Drive.

This Storybook Trail opens as the community starts the final reading challenge (Sept. 1–Dec. 15) in Mayor Jacobs’ one million-hour ReadCityUSA voyage: Oceans of Possibilities. The goal is for Knox County residents to read for 45 hours and discover “cultural riches in our own backyard.”