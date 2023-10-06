KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Feed-a-Pet program in Knox County desperately needs pet food donations. The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee program provides pet food to limited-income older adults in the area.

The group said that their pet food supply is critically low. They need around 3,000 lbs. of pet food to feed the pets of 96 limited-income older adults across Knox County in October.

“Without the assistance of Feed-a-Pet, those enrolled in the program struggle each month to feed their pets and sometimes go without food themselves in order to feed their furry friends,” wrote CAC.

Ms. R, a widow who lives on a tight budget, depends on the program to help feed her 6-year-old pet Hazel.

“I am on a limited income. With the Feed-A-Pet program, I don’t have to worry because I know when it’s the first of the month, whether I have anything left or not, she is going to be fed. If you are a senior on a limited income and you get $900 a month, you have to pay your rent, you have to pay your utilities, medicines, and groceries. Pet food may be something you can’t afford.”

They are seeking donations of dry dog and cat food. The donations are requested to be bags weighing less than 10 pounds as some of those held cannot lift heavy items.

Dry dog food needed:

8 lb. bag Purina One Smartblend Small Bites

4 lb. bag Pedigree Small Bites

4 lb. bag Kibbles & Bits Small Bites

4 lb. bag Beneful Small Bites

Dry cat food needed:

3.15 lb. bag Friskies

3.15 lb. bag Meow Mix

3.15 lb. bag Purina Cat Chow

Donations can be dropped off at the CAC Ross Building on Western Avenue, Asheville Hwy Animal Hospital on Asheville Hwy, Forest Park Animal Clinic on Chambliss Ave., Dogwood Animal Clinic on Chapman Highway and O’Connor Senior Center on Winona Street. The program also has Chewy and Amazon wish lists for those wishing to help.